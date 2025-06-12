Insider Says There Is 'Buzz' That Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Could Retire
There have been some rumblings for a while that the Texas Rangers might have to look for a new manager soon, but it seems like that could become a reality when this season ends.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), "There is a lot of buzz in the industry" that Bruce Bochy could retire after the 2025 campaign.
If that truly is the case, this would be a major loss for the sport and the Rangers.
Hired ahead of the 2023 season after he had been retired since 2019 -- his last year with the San Francisco Giants -- Bochy later revealed that he couldn't turn down his friend Chris Young and jumped on board to manage Texas.
The success he had was immediate.
The Rangers won their first World Series championship during his first season in charge, another feather in the cap of his already Hall of Fame career that has seen him become only the sixth Major League Baseball manager with four World Series titles to his name while also winning the sixth-most games of all time.
If this truly is it, then it's been an impressive run for Bochy, a first-round pick of the Houston Astros back in 1975 who enjoyed a nine-year playing career before getting into coaching almost two years after he hung up the cleats as a player.
Bochy's contract is also set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, which adds even more speculation that this could be his final year on the job.
There were some rumblings last offseason and during the early part of the year that he would decide to retire, but based on Bowden's reporting, it seems like that decision could be imminent when it comes time.
