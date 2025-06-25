Chiefs' Andy Reid Claims Throne as Top Returning Coach
Over his 12-year span as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid has taken this storied team to five Super Bowls and has won the past nine consecutive AFC West division titles (the second-longest streak in NFL history).
Through impeccable drafting (bringing in players such as tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes), an offensive mastermind, and a drive for winning, Reid has built a legendary dynasty and written quite a legacy.
Now heading into his 13th season as head of the Chiefs, he stands atop the throne as the best returning head coach (according to PFF), but you could even argue he's the best coach in the league overall.
"Like Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots teams before them, the Kansas City Chiefs are the masters of situational football," wrote Dalton Wasserman. "The Chiefs played in 12 one-score games last season, including the playoffs, and won all of them. They found a way to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season because Andy Reid has his entire team prepared for any situation.
"The Chiefs ranked 17th in PFF offensive grade during the first three quarters of games but slotted into fourth in that same category in the fourth quarter and overtime. They simply find ways to step up their game despite their flaws, injuries and lack of explosiveness. That’s a testament to Reid’s levelheaded approach to the game and wealth of experience."
The Chiefs seemed to add a lot of depth this offseason and drafted very meticulously when it came to their top picks. Now with a revamped offensive line and a plethora of offensive weapons, the Chiefs can look to continue their Super Bowl appearance streak (3) while Reid continues to draw up masterful plays for the offense.
Reid has shown no signs of slowing down, and continues to be as aggressive as ever. The Chiefs Kingdom is no doubt expecting another stellar season from their team. With this supporting cast, the Chiefs have been put in a position to succeed. However, with Andy Reid calling your plays, there's always a good chance you win the game.
