ASU-UCLA Preview - Game Info, Prediction, and More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) are set to play their penultimate game of non-conference play against their former Pac-12 rival in the UCLA Bruins (7-3) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The Sun Devils are riding a two-game win streak over Oklahoma and Santa Clara, while UCLA dropped a tightly contested game against Gonzaga on Saturday night.

Follow key game details, major matchups, the stakes of this game, and a prediction with ASU on SI below!

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State at UCLA

WHERE: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

WHEN: 8:30 P.M. MST

Broadcast Network: FS1

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) dribbles against Oklahoma University Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Stakes of Matchup Are High

This is a game that sees two former Pac-12 foes go head-to-head since the final year of the Pac-12 as it was once known in the 2023-24 season.

The two programs have had a fair share of back-and-forth battles in the last several seasons, with Arizona State securing a top-5 victory over the Bruins during the 2021-22 season.

UCLA is currently ranked 42nd in the NCAA NET rankings as of Tuesday - making this an opportunity to pick up a quadrant one win for the Sun Devils, who are ranked 51.

Examining UCLA's Top Players

UCLA averages 76.7 points per game as a team - this is largely concentrated amongst six players.

Tyler Bilodeau - 16.6 PPG

Skyy Clark (12.2)

Donovan Dent (12.0)

Eric Dailey Jr (11.1)

Xavier Booker (10.6)

Trent Perry (9.1)

Bilodeau has emerged as a stretch-four with legitimate upside over the last two seasons in L.A. - the 6'9" forward has transformed as a player since departing Oregon State after his sophomore season. The clearest example of this is the senior stepping up against elevated competition, as he scored 19 points on 70% shooting against Arizona and scored 24 points against Gonzaga. Bilodeau will be a challenge for the lengthy Arizona State rotations.

Clark is a talented yet relatively low-volume scoring guard. The senior and Los Angeles native shoots 50% from three-point range on 4.2 attempts per game (half of his shot attempts are from beyond the arc), while also shooting 86.4% on free throws. The senior is another test that the Sun Devils will need to emphasize.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball while guarded by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller (23) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dent will be discussed in more detail later, but the New Mexico transfer has been one of the more disappointing players who switched teams thus far in 2025. Daily has been a dynamic 6'8" guard who continues to be an efficient scorer and quality rebounder for a backcourt player.

Booker has seen an expanded role with the Bruins after struggling to get consistent playing time at Michigan State over two seasons - the 6'11" forward accounts for nearly half of the blocks the team secures on a game-by-game basis, while also scoring at an efficient mark.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Matchup: Moe Odum vs. Dent

Dent was one of the most prized players in the transfer portal over the spring. The former New Mexico star opted to transfer to UCLA rather than follow Richard Pitino to Xavier. He has struggled mightily in some areas so far this season - most notably shooting just 7.7% from three-point range.

Odum has exceeded all expectations on the other spectrum of reality vs. expectation - leading the Sun Devils in scoring, assists, and steals, all while shooting incredibly well from behind the arc.

This matchup will go a major way towards determining the final result - at least on paper.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Betting markets, metrics, and general college basketball fans seem to believe that UCLA will come out of this game with a resounding win.

Not so fast.

Bobby Hurley's team is resilient, well-organized, and effective on both ends of the floor on a consistent basis. It would be a shock to see this team non-competitive in this battle - even on the road.

Ultimately, the Sun Devils have a defined advantage in three-point shooting, as they attempt nearly five more per game - this certainly has potential to play a role in the outcome.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .