Arizona State basketball gets no love in preseason Coaches Poll top 25

Despite a top recruiting class the poll voters did not give the Sun Devils a single vote

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Despite landing two of the top class of 2024 recruits in the country - not to mention multiple big-time additions through the transfer portal - the Arizona State men's basketball team is not on the national radar.

And maybe that's a good thing.

After watching Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils' football team defy all of the oddsmakers and race out to a stunning 5-1 record, Bobby Hurley has to be channeling the same energy for his basketball team.

The latest preseason men's basketball rankings came out Wednesday, and Arizona State did not receive a single vote.

The Big 12 has six teams ranked in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll: Kansas is ranked No. 1, followed by Houston at No. 4, Iowa State at No. 6, Baylor at No. 8, Arizona at No. 9 and Cincinnati at No. 20.

Three more Big 12 teams received votes: Texas Tech (60), BYU (16) and Kansas State (11).

Here's the complete 2024-25 preseason USA Today men's basketball coaches poll top 25:

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Oct. 23, 2024

  1. Kansas (15)
  2. Alabama (6)
  3. UConn (6)
  4. Houston (4)
  5. Duke
  6. Iowa State
  7. Gonzaga
  8. Baylor
  9. Arizona
  10. North Carolina
  11. Auburn
  12. Tennessee
  13. Purdue
  14. Creighton
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Arkansas
  17. Marquette
  18. Indiana
  19. Texas
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Florida
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes (2023-24 record in parentheses):Texas Tech (23-11) 60; Rutgers (15-17) 57; St. John's (20-13) 42; Xavier (16-18) 26; Michigan State (20-15) 25; Brigham Young (23-11) 16; Oregon (24-12) 16; Kansas State (19-15) 11; Boise State (22-11) 9; Saint Mary's (26-8) 9; Clemson (24-12) 8; Dayton (25-8) 7; Ohio State (22-14) 7; Maryland (16-17) 4; Grand Canyon (30-5) 3; Mississippi State (21-14) 2; Princeton (24-5) 2; San Diego State (26-11) 2; Virginia (23-11) 2; Wake Forest (21-14 ); Wisconsin (22-14)

