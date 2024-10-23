Arizona State basketball gets no love in preseason Coaches Poll top 25
Despite landing two of the top class of 2024 recruits in the country - not to mention multiple big-time additions through the transfer portal - the Arizona State men's basketball team is not on the national radar.
And maybe that's a good thing.
After watching Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils' football team defy all of the oddsmakers and race out to a stunning 5-1 record, Bobby Hurley has to be channeling the same energy for his basketball team.
The latest preseason men's basketball rankings came out Wednesday, and Arizona State did not receive a single vote.
The Big 12 has six teams ranked in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll: Kansas is ranked No. 1, followed by Houston at No. 4, Iowa State at No. 6, Baylor at No. 8, Arizona at No. 9 and Cincinnati at No. 20.
Three more Big 12 teams received votes: Texas Tech (60), BYU (16) and Kansas State (11).
Here's the complete 2024-25 preseason USA Today men's basketball coaches poll top 25:
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25
Oct. 23, 2024
- Kansas (15)
- Alabama (6)
- UConn (6)
- Houston (4)
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Purdue
- Creighton
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas
- Marquette
- Indiana
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Ole Miss
Others receiving votes (2023-24 record in parentheses):Texas Tech (23-11) 60; Rutgers (15-17) 57; St. John's (20-13) 42; Xavier (16-18) 26; Michigan State (20-15) 25; Brigham Young (23-11) 16; Oregon (24-12) 16; Kansas State (19-15) 11; Boise State (22-11) 9; Saint Mary's (26-8) 9; Clemson (24-12) 8; Dayton (25-8) 7; Ohio State (22-14) 7; Maryland (16-17) 4; Grand Canyon (30-5) 3; Mississippi State (21-14) 2; Princeton (24-5) 2; San Diego State (26-11) 2; Virginia (23-11) 2; Wake Forest (21-14 ); Wisconsin (22-14)