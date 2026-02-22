Arizona State's Willie Bloomquist Continues Honest Streak Through Undefeated Start

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program remained spotless on the 2026 season after a bullpen-fueled 3-1 win over St. John's on Saturday afternoon.

Willie Bloomquist has seemingly assembled a team that is built to compete in the Big 12 and beyond this season, as the pitching staff has grown an exceptional amount since last season throughout the first several games of the season.

Bloomquist Sends Message to Star

Sophomore Landon Hairston has been one of the most discussed players from within the stacked lineup after a successful first season in transitioning from local Casteel high school to the ASU program.

Bloomquist recognizes the work that Hairston has done thus far, but simultaneously believes that the IF/OF has another gear that he has the ability to reach.

"I honestly don't think he's fully locked in yet. To be honest, he's getting hits. You know, he, his two base hits today were kind of backside and hit one off the cap, you know, there to left field. But, yeah, I mean, he just, he gives himself opportunities to get those type of hits, because the bat heads in the zone so long. And good hitters do that, they aren't in and out of the zone quick. They just has a knack for being able to put barrel to ball, and when you do that, you find holes a lot. So yeah, he's getting his hits, but, but I know there's more in there, too."

Ultimately, Hairston will be vital to ASU's offense continuing the early season success that they have found - although the hitting wasn't a major concern heading into the campaign.

Arizona State Not Looking Beyond Sunday's Game

Bloomquist also erred in caution when being asked about upcoming SEC contests against Oklahoma, Mississippi State, and Texas Tech - among others.

"Tomorrow's a big game. We got to come and do our job tomorrow, and once the 27th outs made tomorrow, then we'll look at the next ones. But we just unwritten rule in baseball, don't look beyond tomorrow."

The mindset that the 48 year old head coach has instilled into the program is certainly a valuable one, as ASU doesn't seem to be taking any opponent for granted, and they have a chance to extend one of the best starts in recent seasons on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

