Arizona State fires women's basketball coach after another losing season
Two days after being bounced from the Big 12 women's basketball tournament in the second round, Arizona State has fired women's basketball coach Natasha Adair. The Athletic first reported the news.
Adair just finished her third season at the helm of the ASU women's program, and her tenure did not go well. The Sun Devils finished 10-22 and 3-15 in their first season in the Big 12. Adair compiled an overall record of 29-62, finishing either last or second-to-last in conference play in each of her three seasons.
Adair succeeded Charli Turner Thorne in 2022, but could not build on her remarkable legacy. Thorne, the all-time winningest coach in ASU women's history, went 488-294 in 25 seasons as the head coach. Adair was hired by former ASU athletic director Ray Anderson after a successful stint at Delaware where she went 95-58 and made the NCAA Tournament in her final season.