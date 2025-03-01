Cam Skattebo posts one of top results at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Cam Skattebo decided not to flash his speed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, electing to skip the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.
Instead, Arizona State's All-American running back showcased his explosive athleticism, posting one of the best vertical jump results of any player at the combine.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds, recorded a vertical jump of 39.5 inches on Saturday — tied for fifth-best among all players. It was the second-best leap among the running backs, just behind the 40.5-inch jump recorded by Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.
For perspective, Skattebo's jump was 2.5 inches better than Bijan Robinson's mark at the 2023 combine. Robinson rushed for 976 yards during his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons and was one of the best running back in the NFL in 2024, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Skattebo also participated in the broad jump, recording a leap of 10 feet, 3 inches, tied for the sixth-best mark among running backs.
Skattebo showed off his explosion all season for Arizona State, routinely hurdling defenders and jump-cutting through traffic on his way to racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games.
Skattebo will reportedly participate in all of the combine events at Arizona State's pro day in two weeks. He has been projected as anywhere from a third-round to seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Skattebo has reportedly met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos at the combine. He's also been linked to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.