Former Arizona State Player Named in Betting Scandal

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program was thrown into a major frenzy on Thursday morning when reports surfaced that linked 13 different schools to a wide-ranging betting scandal that has engulfed the United States following the NBA banning Jontay Porter for life in 2024 for the same reasoning.
The university had to subsequently clear themselves and announced that the incident was the doing of an individual player and was isolated - having nothing to do with the program as a whole.
“Arizona State University is aware of the NCAA investigation and outcome related to a former student-athlete who is no longer enrolled at ASU. The university cooperated fully with all inquiries and was not implicated in any way.”
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander later reported that former G B.J. Freeman is the player that had been implicated in the probe.
"The former Arizona State player involved in the probe is BJ Freeman, a source told CBS Sports. Freeman was kicked off the team in February. He committed to UCF in the spring but the school never publicly acknowledged he joined the program."
Nothing concrete has come out surrounding Freeman's potential involvement, but the UCF program never announcing an enrollment or acknowledging his presence on the roster is eye-opening.
Freeman had a turbulent lone season in Tempe - leading the team in scoring at 13.7 points per contest after transferring from Milwaukee, but the guard was dismissed in February following multiple code infractions in tandem of the program.
Freeman's commitment to UCF raised eyebrows, as he was later joined by former ASU forward Devan Cambridge - who is set to play his final season of college basketball with the Golden Knights, but it seemingly will not come to fruition.
As for Bobby Hurley's squad heading into the season - the newly shaped 2025-26 roster is comprised of numerous international players, incoming transfers that were productive at mid-major schools, and only one returning player from a season ago in PG Trevor Best.
