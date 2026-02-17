Revisiting Arizona State's Path to Tournament Over Final 3 Weeks

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the final set of games in what has been a turbulent season - particularly in Big 12 play.

Bobby Hurley's team has gone just 4-8 in conference play thus far, and are still waiting to earn their first win streak as a member of the conference heading into tonight's game against Texas Tech.

The 13-12 Sun Devils have the ability to do something truly special tonight, as they can instantaneously re-insert themselves into the NCAA tournament conversation with just one win.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a free throw against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Have Path to Return to Bubble

Arizona State remains out of the immediate bubble picture as of Tuesday morning, per ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Previous opponents that the Sun Devils fell to (UCF, USC, West Virginia) leave an incredible sense of 'what-if' on the table, as there's a very real chance that Arizona State would be on the right side of the bubble had they managed to win two of those contests. However, the Sun Devils can only take care what's in front of them heading into the final six games of the regular season campaign.

Arizona State on SI updates the standing that the remaining opponents find themselves in as of Tuesday below.

Texas Tech (tonight): The Red Raiders are currently projected to be a number three seed after defeating Arizona on Saturday. This adds to a collection of elite victories that also includes Duke, Houston, and Brigham Young.

TCU (February 25): The Horned Frogs are among the "last four in" - coincedentally being pitted against a team that Arizona State defeated back in December in Santa Clara. TCU would be a quadrant one victory and would certainly boost the Sun Devils' case to be added to the bubble.

Kansas (March 3): Kansas is currently considered to be a three-seed. The Jayhawks stay on the three-line after earning a win over Arizona and losing in convincing fashion to Iowa State last week. Star guard Darryn Peterson is going to be the player to monitor going into this game, as there is potential that the future NBA standout will continue having hamstring issues.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Iowa State (March 7): The Cyclones are currently a projected two-seed, and have potential to rise up to the top line. T.J. Otzelberger's team has been exceptional throughout much of the season and look the part of a national contneder.

The moral of the story is that Arizona State has several opportunities to revive their season - they simply need to take care of the winnable games that are in front of them and to manage an upset along the way in compliment of the other victories.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!