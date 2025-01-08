Betting odds, spread: Arizona State huge underdogs to Kansas in Big 12 basketball
Arizona State enters Wednesday's Big 12 road game at Kansas firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Sun Devils are ranked No. 51 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, and are listed in the 'first four out" of ESPN's updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology predictions.
A win over the Jayhawks could significantly change ASU's trajectory.
Arizona State (10-3, 1-1) only has one Quad 1 victory — a neutral site 68-64 win over Saint Mary's. The Sun Devils should have at least 10 Quad 1 opportunities remaining, starting wtih Kansas. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
The Sun Devils are huge underdogs on Wednesday — Kansas is favored by 14.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives the Jayhawks a 90.3% chance of winning.
Coach Bobby Hurley is hoping to have leading scorer Joson Sanon back from injury. Sanon suffered an ankle injury in Arizona State's loss to BYU on New Year's Day and missed ASU's win over Colorado on Saturday.
Hurley said Sanon will be a game-time decision, but that he "desperately wants to play."
Sanon, a 6-foot-5 freshman shooting guard, is averaging 13.5 points and shooting 48.3% from the 3-point line. Ball State transfer Basheer Jihad upped his average to 13.5 points after scoring 17 in ASU's 81-61 rout of Colorado.
Here are the latest betting odds for Arizona State's Wednesday night matchup with Kansas.
Arizona State at Kansas Betting Odds, Spread
(Rankings references are from the NCAA's NET Rankings, which are used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.)
The oddsmakers have Kansas as 14.5-point favorites. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Who: No. 51 Arizona State at No. 10 Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball
Moneyline: Arizona State +800, Kansas -1400
Spread: Arizona State +14.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 143.5
When: 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 8
Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
ESPN FPI Prediction: Kansas has a 90.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Kansas 79, Arizona State 71