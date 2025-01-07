How much did the blown targeting call cost Arizona State? Millions
Lost in the drama of Arizona State's 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals were the financial implications.
The Sun Devils — and the Big 12 — lost out on a big payday.
Arizona State earned $4 million for qualifying for the CFP — money that goes straight to the Big 12, then is distributed to member schools through a revenue share.
If ASU had defeated Texas, the Big 12 would have earned $6 million — and a chance for another $6 million if the Sun Devils had gone on to win a semifinal game.
That doesn't include the $3 million each team gets to cover expenses for each round.
That is one of many reasons the blown targeting call on Texas safety Michael Taaffe continues to be a flash point. Arizona State should have had a chance to win the game in regulation, a fact that was not lost on Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.
“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said in a statement released after the Peach Bowl, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
“Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”
In any era, $6 million is significant. But in the NIL era it looms even larger.
On top of that, BYU clearly should have made the College Football Playoff over SMU, which would have guaranteed the Big 12 at least another $4 million.
The $4 million Arizona State earned for making the CFP will be divided evenly among the 16 Big 12 schools, with the Sun Devils receiving an undisclosed bonus.