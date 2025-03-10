Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule: First-round features Arizona State vs. Kansas State
The 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament has arrived.
All sixteen teams will descend on Kansas City for five days of action, starting March 11 with four first-round games. The bottom eight seeds will all take the floor on Tuesday needing to win five games in five days to earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona State (13-18, 4-16), the No. 15 seed, is likely playing to save head coach Bobby Hurley's job. The Sun Devils enter their first-round matchup against Kansas State (15-16, 9-11) well outside of any postseason picture and losers of 11 of their last 12 games.
If Arizona State wins, they will face No. 7 seed Baylor in the second round on Wednesday.
Cincinnati (17-14, 7-13), the No. 13 seed, is the one team playing Tuesday that still has a chance at an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats are among the "first four out" in ESPN's latest Bracketology predictions, and they likely need to win at least three games in the Big 12 Tournament to earn a March Madness berth.
The Bearcats will be the first team to take the floor at T-Mobile Center as they face No. 12 seed Oklahoma State (15-16, 7-13) on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. MST/11:30 a.m. CT.
Here's the full Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket and schedule. All first-round games will be televised on ESPN+.
Big 12 first round - Tuesday, March 11
- Game 1 - No. 12 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Seed Cincinnati - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 2 – No. 9 seed TCU vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 – No. 10 seed Kansas State vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 4 – No. 11 seed Utah vs. No. 14 seed UCF - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 second round - Wednesday, March 12
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 semifinals - Friday, March 14
- Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 championship - Saturday, March 15
- Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT