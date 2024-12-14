How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. Florida: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
In the biggest game they've played in recent memory, the Arizona State men's basketball team faces No. 9 Florida (9-0) on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
The Sun Devils (8-1) already have wins over three 2024 NCAA Tournament teams — New Mexico, Saint Mary's and Grand Canyon. A win over Florida would vault ASU into the AP Top 25 and give the Big 12 arguably its biggest win of the season.
Through the first month of the season, the SEC has been the best conference in college basketball. They have five teams ranked in the top 10, including No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Auburn.
The Big 12 started the season with five teams ranked in the top 10, but is off to a brutal start to the season. Kansas lost twice last week and the conference went 14-9 with just one victory over a ranked opponent.
Arizona State can help right the ship with a win over Gators. The Sun Devils are 8.5-point underdogs and ESPN's FPI gives ASU just a 24.7% chance of winning.
Freshman guard Joson Sanon leads ASU in scoring at 15.9 points per game, and he's 5th in the nation in 3-point percentage at 54.3. Transfers Basheer Jihad, BJ Freeman and Alston Mason are all averaging in double figures.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance leads the team in rebounding at 8.0 per game and is second in the nation in blocked shots at 3.6 per game.
Florida is led by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Florida on Saturday:
Arizona State vs. Florida TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. Florida in a nonconference college basketball game
When: 1:30 p.m. MST | Saturday, December 14
Where: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Florida live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Betting Odds: Florida is favored by 8.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 77, Florida 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup