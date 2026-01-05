Arizona State Lands Commitment From Elite Transfer Wide Receiver

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 transfer portal class is shaping up to be perhaps the best of the Kenny Dillingham era - even better than the class that brought in Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, and others - just days into the official window opening.

Dillingham secured pledges from former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley, as well as RB David Avit, WR Raiden Vines-Bright, and CB Caleb Chester.

Monday morning brought what is arguably the best news over the last several days, as four-star Colorado transfer Omarion Miller committed to play his final year of collegiate eligibility at Arizona State.

Miller has widely been considered amongst the best transfers in this cycle after securing 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on an average of north of 18 yards per reception during the 2025 season with the Buffaloes.

Miller is Amongst Top ASU Transfers Ever

Insider Chris Karpman was one of the first to break the news that Miller had committed to the Sun Devils - actually reporting that it was a done deal on Sunday night prior to the Monday morning announcement.

"BREAKING: Colorado WR transfer Omarion Miller became the best-rated prospect to ever commit to Arizona State out of the transfer portal when he pledged to the team Sunday night. He is ranked No. 2 at WR and No. 9 overall by 247Sports after 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games in 2025."

Clarification was added that Miller must agree to a revenue sharing agreement before the transfer officially goes through, but it is essentially signed and sealed as of today.

The commitment of Miller is a monumental one for the Sun Devils, as he is currently rated higher than the NFL-bound Jordyn Tyson was in the transfer portal - per 247 Sports.

Receiving Room Shaping Up to be Strength

Arizona State has had no shortage of success when it comes to developing NFL caliber wide receivers, with Tyson the most recent of them and perhaps slated to be drafted the highest.

WR coach Hines Ward now has one year of Miller at his disposal, along with returning veterans Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Derek Eusebio. The Sun Devils are also reportedly still in the mix for 6'5" Boston College transfer Reed Harris, as well as already possessing a trio of intriguing freshman in Harry Hassman, Uriah Neloms, and Cory Butler Jr. - who all are presumably utilizing a redshirt season.

