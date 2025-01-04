How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado in Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream
The Arizona State men's basketball team is looking for its first Big 12 victory, and they'll need to go through a familiar opponent to get it.
The Sun Devils (9-3, 0-1) host former Pac-12 foe Colorado (9-3, 0-1) on Saturday at the Desert Financial Arena in a game they desperately need. After the Buffaloes, ASU is staring down matchups with Kansas and Baylor.
Arizona State is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble — the Sun Devils were listed in the 'first four out" in Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN Bracketology projections — but they will have many opportunities to play their way into March Madness.
After Colorado, five of ASU's next six opponents are projected to be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — with No. 3 Iowa State topping the list. The Cyclones are currently projected to be the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Eight Big 12 teams are currently projected to make the tourney, with three more teams — ASU, Colorado and UCF — on the bubble.
The Sun Devils are coming off a disappointing 76-56 loss to BYU in their conference opener. They shot just 36.8% from the field and only one player, BJ Freeman, scored in double figures. They were also outrebounded 38-28.
Colorado is coming off a "good loss" where the Buffaloes had a chance to beat No. 3 Iowa State, eventually falling 79-69. Senior guard Julian Hammond had 21 points in the loss, and he continues to be Colorado's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game.
Arizona State is favored by 6.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives the Sun Devils a 70.8% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. Colorado on Saturday:
Who: Arizona State vs. Colorado in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 3 p.m. MST/5 p.m. ET | Saturday, January 4
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Colorado live on fuboTV
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 6.5 points.Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 70.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 76, Colorado 72
