How to watch Cooper Flagg, Duke vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream
Bobby Hurley and Mike Krzyzewski are together again.
Two of the most prominent figures in college basketball history are reuniting this weekend in Durham, North Carolina, for a special charity exhibition game between Arizona State and No. 7 Duke.
Hurley, a two-time All-American in his playing days, is in the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and had his No. 11 jersey retired in 1993. The 77-year-old Coach K retired in 2022 after leading the Blue Devils to five national championships. And Hurley was one of his favorite players of all-time.
“Bobby’s one of the greatest players ever in college basketball, not just at Duke,” Krzyzewski said during a media session at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. “I absolutely loved coaching Bobby. I played point guard, and I coached him like I wish I was him."
Led by the top high school recruit in the country, Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils enter the season as one of the favorites to win the 2025 national championship. Hurley's Arizona State team has much lower expectations, but the Sun Devils have the highest-ranked recruit in program history in Jayden Quaintance. College basketball fans will be treated to an early look at two of the best freshmen in the country Sunday night.
Dubbed the Brotherhood Run, proceeds from the game will benefit Duke Children's Hospital. Here are details on how to watch and follow Sunday's game between Duke and Arizona State:
Arizona State at Duke TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Arizona State at No. 7 Duke in a preseason charity exhibition game
When: 5 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET | Sunday, October 27
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium | Durham, North Carolina
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Duke live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ACC Network
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, big-play highlights and in game-analysis throughout Sunday's matchup