Where to watch Arizona State-Utah basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
After nearly running out of players in Wednesday's home loss to BYU, Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley is hoping the circumstance doesn't repeat itself on Saturday in Utah.
Decimated by injuries and illnesses, the Sun Devils played the final 13:09 of their 91-81 loss to BYU with just one regular starter — senior forward Basheer Jihad. Freshmen Joson Sanon, Amier Ali and Trevor Best all played the most minutes of their young careers, which should help the Sun Devils going forward.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, one of the best defensive players in the country, is still out with a knee injury, but senior guards Alston Mason (illness) and Adam Miller (injury) should be back in the lineup vs. the Utes.
Senior guard BJ Freeman, ASU's leading scorer, will not be back. Hurley kicked him off the team last weekend for an accumulation of conduct detrimental to the team.
"It was just unfortunate that it came to this," Hurley said last week. "He’s our leading scorer and a very productive player for us. It’s just we’ve had too many instances of either player or coach conduct with BJ, and he was already suspended once. It was a really hard decision to make, but it was based on this year, and he’s got another season to play. I’m sure that he’s going to still have a really good market for a place to land next year.”
Arizona State (13-15, 4-13) is facing a Utah (15-13, 7-10) team that is playing its first home game since firing head coach Craig Smith on Monday. The Utes lost to Arizona 83-66 on the road Wednesday.
Both teams are well outside the NCAA Tournament picture and will likely need to win out — and win the Big 12 Tournament — to get into the 68-team field. Despite its record, Arizona State is ranked No. 63 in the NCAA NET Rankings because the Sun Devils have played the 9th-toughest schedule in the country. Utah is ranked No. 75 in the NET.
Utah is favored by 7.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives the Utes a 64.6% chance of beating Arizona State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Utah on Saturday:
Arizona State at Utah TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Utah in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 5 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT | Saturday, March 1
Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center | Salt Lake City, Utah
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 35.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 72, Utah 69
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 386 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 387 (Utah broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)