What Big 12 Games This Weekend Mean For ASU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to face off against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night in Tempe.
Mountain America Stadium is set to be the epicenter of the Big 12 world tonight - the winner is set to control their own destiny to make the conference title game in December.
This isn't the only game in the conference that means a significant amount for the Sun Devils - Arizona State on SI highlights over the three most vital games outside of the one set to be played tonight.
Cincinnati @ Kansas
Cincinnati has yet to play a conference game, but won two games after an opening game loss to Nebraska, while Kansas lost to Missouri before bouncing back with a blowout victory over West Virginia last week.
Kansas is a potential 'sleeper' in the conference and has the potential to continue that notion into week six with a strong home performance - Arizona State does not face the Jayhawks this season either, so potential tiebreakers will be fascinating to pay attention to as well.
Arizona @ Iowa State
The Wildcats have looked better than anticipated behind the hiring of OC Seth Doege - the move has resulted in QB Noah Fifita looking closer to his 2023 self as well.
Iowa State remains undefeated despite numerous close calls early in the season as well - the Sun Devils travel to Ames, Iowa, in early November as well, so this game potentially sets up a heavyweight battle several weeks in the future.
BYU @ Colorado
BYU has earned a spot in the top 25 following three dominant wins - and open Big 12 play against their 2025 Alamo Bowl opponent in Colorado.
The Sun Devils travel to Boulder to face Colorado on November 22 and are competing with BYU to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game - this game has the potential to end up being more massive than it appears at the moment.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
