All Sun Devils

What Big 12 Games This Weekend Mean For ASU

The Sun Devils have a huge game on Friday, but they also have games outside of their control that are meaningful.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after the Arizona State Sun Devils defeat the Baylor Bears 27-24 at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after the Arizona State Sun Devils defeat the Baylor Bears 27-24 at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to face off against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night in Tempe.

Mountain America Stadium is set to be the epicenter of the Big 12 world tonight - the winner is set to control their own destiny to make the conference title game in December.

This isn't the only game in the conference that means a significant amount for the Sun Devils - Arizona State on SI highlights over the three most vital games outside of the one set to be played tonight.

Cincinnati @ Kansas

Cincinnati has yet to play a conference game, but won two games after an opening game loss to Nebraska, while Kansas lost to Missouri before bouncing back with a blowout victory over West Virginia last week.

Kansas is a potential 'sleeper' in the conference and has the potential to continue that notion into week six with a strong home performance - Arizona State does not face the Jayhawks this season either, so potential tiebreakers will be fascinating to pay attention to as well.

Arizona @ Iowa State

The Wildcats have looked better than anticipated behind the hiring of OC Seth Doege - the move has resulted in QB Noah Fifita looking closer to his 2023 self as well.

Iowa State remains undefeated despite numerous close calls early in the season as well - the Sun Devils travel to Ames, Iowa, in early November as well, so this game potentially sets up a heavyweight battle several weeks in the future.

BYU @ Colorado

BYU has earned a spot in the top 25 following three dominant wins - and open Big 12 play against their 2025 Alamo Bowl opponent in Colorado.

The Sun Devils travel to Boulder to face Colorado on November 22 and are competing with BYU to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game - this game has the potential to end up being more massive than it appears at the moment.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Please let us know your thoughts on the potential for Arizona State to reach a second straight title game when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.