Bold Observations, Takeaways From Tuesday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 12th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a massive road battle against Mississippi State this Saturday, just a week after a 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona.
The test will be significant, as the SEC foe has tangibly improved since the matchup last season, per head coach Kenny Dillingham, and his team began preparations for the contest at practice on Tuesday.
Arizona State on SI gathered major observations and takeaways from the day that was for the Big 12 power.
Observations From Practice
- Scouts from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were in attendance at practice. The Commanders might be in the market for a wide receiver (Jordyn Tyson), an offensive lineman, or an edge rusher. The 49ers were potentially getting an eye on S Xavion Alford, C.J. Fite, and even possibly an edge rusher such as Clayton Smith.
- Kentucky transfer Khamari Anderson made an incredible one-handed catch, which was directly followed by another reception on the sideline. The tight end received 10 snaps when lined up at a receiver spot in Saturday's game, per PFF.
- Army transfer Kanye Udoh continues to appear more comfortable by the day in Marcus Arroyo's offense. Dillingham stated that his goal is to get Udoh more involved down the road in conjunction with both Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown.
- Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton had a standout moment as well - the speedy wide receiver only received one snap in the opening game of the season. He was taking snaps with both the first and second teams on Tuesday.
Center Ben Coleman was a full go on Tuesday after briefly exiting Saturday's game. The status of WR Jalen Moss, DL Justin Wodtly, and OL Max Iheanachor is still unknown after Dillingham said as much during his press conference on Monday.
General Takeaways
- The Sun Devils are preparing for the crowd noise in Starkville by pumping crowd noise into the Verde Dickey Dome and simulating the sound of cowbells.
- QB Sam Leavitt is both excited and ready to face the Bulldogs after struggling in last season's matchup with them.
- RB Kyson Brown is due for another huge game - after collecting 145 total yards on Saturday.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upcoming matchup with Mississippi State when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!