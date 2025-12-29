Bold Predictions For Arizona State Basketball's Big 12 Slate

TEMPE -- Big 12 play is rapidly approaching for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils, with the conference opener set for Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Non-conference play didn't end the way that the team had hoped, but they carry a record of 9-4 that arguably exceeded expectations heading into the season.

Arizona State on SI makes three bold claims as to how the Sun Devils' 18-game Big 12 trek will transpite below.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) sits on the bench before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Finishes Top 10 in Big 12

Arizona State was famously selected by both media and coaches to finish last in the league in October - their performance to start the season (save for the last two games of non-conference play) has positioned the squad to play in the middle sector of the league.

The schedule that the Sun Devils face is undeniably brutal, but they are positioned well to finish in the top 10 of the conference if a more favorable bill of health comes about in the weeks to come.

Noah Meeusen Breaks Out

There are numerous breakout candidates for the proverbial second half of the season, but Meeusen profiles as a player that has true potential to become another go-to option moving forward.

The combo guard out of Belgium missed the first two weeks of the season due to an ankle injury, but didn't appear to skip a beat in his return.

The sophomore has shot 54.1% from the floor, 44.4% from three-point range, averaged two assists per game, and is tied with Moe Odum for the team-high in steals per game at 1.5.

ASU Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Dez White (0) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Bryce Ford and Anthony "Pig" Johnson are worthy of ample playing time, it's difficult to ignore Meeusen's scoring efficiency, ability to orchestrate an offense, and opportunistic defensive approach.

Arizona State Secures At Least One Marquee win

It's very likely that the Sun Devils will need to secure at least 18 or 19 total victories to reach their first tournament in three seasons - it's also likely that they need a "marquee" win to boost their profile heading into the selection show.

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Adidas shoes with Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky logo worn by Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) in the second half against the Utah Utes at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There will be no shortage of opportunities, as they will play Arizona twice, host Texas Tech/Kansas, and make road trips to BYU, Houston, and Iowa State.

It's difficult to pinpoint where the marquee win will come, but the resilience, structure, and chemistry that this Arizona State roster displays on a regular basis points to securing a major victory at some point.

