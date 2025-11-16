Breaking Down Big 12 Results That Directly Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Big 12 title hopes remain alive for the Arizona State Sun Devils following a 25-23 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.
The main goal of the 2025 season remains attempting to make a return to Arlington, Texas, in three weeks, and they still have an avenue with two more victories to close out the regular season.
However, the Sun Devils need outside help to realize the dream, and they ultimately did receive a level of help.
Arizona 30, Cincinnati 24
The Sun Devils' bitter rival took down Cincinnati to hand the Bearcats a second loss in conference play, heading into a battle against Brigham Young next week.
Brendan Sorsby struggled for the second time in three games, while Arizona QB Noah Fifita broke the program record for touchdown passes in the win.
Arizona State is officially ahead of Cincinnati in the league standings now and will remain ahead as long as it takes care of business against Colorado and Arizona.
Utah 55, Baylor 28
This just was not Baylor's night.
The Bears saw QB Sawyer Robertson throw for north of 400 yards and had real momentum at one point in the third quarter after going down 28-10.
Utah's offense continued to come up with explosive plays on what seemed to be a whim - Utah accrued 380 rushing yards on 43 carries and created numerous explosive touchdown plays.
The Sun Devils need Utah to lose one of their final two games between Kansas State and Kansas.
BYU 44, TCU 13
Arizona State needs the Cougars to drop a second league game - they were relying on Josh Hoover to bring a sputtering Horned Frogs' offense over the finish line.
This was simply not the case, as Brigham Young controlled virtually the entire game - the end result could have ended up being even more lopsided compared to what it actually was.
Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier accounted for over 350 total yards, the BYU defense dominated from the start, and the Cougars move into the final two games of the season with only one conference loss. BYU plays Cincinnati on the road this Saturday before closing the 2025 regular season at home against UCF on November 29.
Beyond these results, Arizona State could surely use Houston dropping a third league game - the squad that defeated Arizona State on October 25 face both Baylor and TCU to close out their regular season.
