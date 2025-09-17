Cameron Hall Talks Updates on Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have the chance to do their job when it comes to recruiting prospects for many different classes as they have been able to do their job very well, especially in the 2027 recruiting class as they are put into position to do a great job and to set themselves up perfectly for the future, as this is one of the more outstanding classes that has come to light in recent time.
They want the chance to be able to land multiple different prospects, but they wanna land the best of the best, which is exactly what they have the chance to do, thanks to their ability to perform well in the earlier months of the recruiting season.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting is Cameron Hall. Hall is one of the better EDGE rushers in the state of Texas. He attends Mansfield Summit and holds offers from many different schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and many more teams at this time.
Hall recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his Arizona State details as well as who is standing out for him as a top school at this moment, despite there being plenty of time for some teams to jump into this conversation.
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Hall Talks Arizona State Recruitment
- "ASU is doing a good job recruiting as well, they keep me caught up on their schedule and their work ethics, and keep me motivated from time to time," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils recruitment.
He then went into detail about which coach he talks to the most on the Arizona State Sun Devils staff.
- "Coach Reynolds keeps all the communication from me; we contact each other from time to time."
What needs to improve for the Arizona State Sun Devils to move up in his ranking? he provided a very encouraging statement on this front.
- "There’s nothing to be more improved for ASU."
He then would go into detail to discuss which schools have started to stand out to him thus far in the recruitment. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "The schools that are standing out to me are Texas, ASU, TCU, UNC, and Baylor because I love how they treat their recruits and show the way of their community."
