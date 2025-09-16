Sun Devils Recruitment Takes Hit Following Recent De-Commitment
Despite the Arizona State Sun Devils' hot start to their season, a recent announcement could send the recruiting crew into some long days.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have lost another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class as their EDGE rusher, who was already previously committed to them, has announced that he has no longer committed to them and will be de-committing.
That player being Mickey Williams. The EDGE rusher took to X to announce his decision.
Mickey Williams Announces Arizona State De-Commitment
- "First off I would like to thank Coach Dillingham, Coach Clark, Coach Amey and Coach Reynolds for showing me the most respect and giving me opportunity to pursue my dreams of playing college football,' said the talented prospect.
- "But after a lot of thought, prayer, and long conversations with my mom and dad, I have made the decision to decommit from Arizona State University. This was not an easy choice, because Arizona State has shown me nothing but love and hospitality throughout the entire process. The coaches, staff, and community welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like I was part of the Sun Devil family from the very beginning. For that, I will always be grateful."
- "This decision comes from reflecting deeply on my future, both as an athlete and as a person. My parents and I prayed together, and I felt God guiding me toward keeping my options open to make sure I find the best fit for my long-term goals. It's important to me that I choose a program where I can grow not only on the field but also off the field as a man. I realized that the timing wasn't right for me to lock in, and that I needed to take a step back, trust God's plan, and listen to the wisdom of my family."
- "I want to make it clear that this decision is not about anything Arizona State did wrong. In fact, the program is in great hands under Coach Dillingham and the rest of the staff, who are building something special in Tempe. The passion, energy, and vision they have for the future are inspiring, and I have no doubt Arizona State will continue to rise. My respect for the university, the coaches, and the players will not change, and I will always have love for ASU."
- "At the end of the day, I had to follow my heart and the direction God placed on me. Decommitting is not easy, but I know this is the best step for me at this moment. I am excited to continue this journey and see where the future leads, while always being thankful for the time and opportunity Arizona State gave me."
