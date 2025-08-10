Sam Leavitt Gives Honest Assessment of Sun Devils' Scrimmage
The 2025 edition of Camp Tontozona is now officially complete for the Arizona State football team following the Maroon and Gold scrimmage on Saturday morning.
The defense dominated much of the day - with Boogie Wilson intercepting QB Sam Leavitt early on in the match.
That would be indicative of the performance the defense had. The offense was only able to muster two touchdowns and two field goals across 13 possessions - with C.J. Fite/Jordan Crook/the entire secondary as standouts according to many.
Leavitt was not too pleased with how the scrimmage unfolded in the aftermath.
"Poor performance on offense, I take a lot of it on me. Got to get our guys going, a lot of guys had to step up today, so it was good for our team to see. Gonna have days like that, but proud of the growth we've had throughout the whole camp."
The struggles are likely due to a combination of factors - namely the defense potentially being as dominant as some have speculated, and the fact that a trio of pass catchers did not participate.
Star WR Jordyn Tyson was held out of the scrimmage after not suiting up for 11-on-11 practice on Friday, while Malik McClain and Chamon Metayer did not play either.
Dillingham alluded to Metayer being in concussion protocol as a precautionary measure, but assured that none of the trio would be out long term.
Defensive Performance
While the defense has looked the part through the vast majority of fall camp, the offense has been the beneficiary of several welcome developments in their own right.
Khamari Anderson and AJ Ia have been standouts at the tight end position. Both have earned the right to receive playing time come week one.
Raleek Brown, Kyson Brown, and Kanye Udoh have all been equally impressive as well in the battle to be the starting running back, while Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton has been perhaps the single most glaring breakout player over recent months.
Marcus Arroyo has a phenomenal talent base ahead of the August 30 season opener - now is the time to fully unlock the potential of the unit before the games begin.
