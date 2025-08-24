Did Sun Devils Commit Hayden Vercher Win on Friday?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed a total of 18 commits in the 2026 class, but many players out of the select 18 that they have landed are among the best on their recruiting board. They originally got off to a great start, but they would later fail to land many different commitments and would miss on many different players, which sent the Sun Devils downhill. They have yet to land a player in August, which leads many to believe that they are mostly done in the 2026 class.
One of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class that committed to them is Hayden Vercher. Vercher is one of the better tight ends in the 2026 class, and he committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils over many different programs.
He is a tight end prospect in the state of California, which is one of the main states that the Arizona State Sun Devils will target. They are looking to land the best of the best, so when they can land guys like Vercher, then you know things are going well. Many have argued that the Thousand Oaks High School tight end was the top overall target for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2026 recruiting class.
Vercher began his high school season on Friday night, as the talented prospect started his season off on a great Friday night. The game was played in their home stadium with many different people eyeing this game, as they played against Hueneme High School.
Entering the game, Thousand Oaks High School was expected to win the game, and entered the game as the favorites, but they not only won the game, but they dominated the football game.
The game went exactly as you would expect, as the Thousand Oaks staff helped lead their team to a huge win over Hueneme. Hueneme was ranked outside of the top 600, while Thousand Oaks was ranked inside the top 100. By nature, if things play out the way it is expected, the talented program was always set to win, but they walked away with a nearly perfect 44-6 win.
Thousand Oaks will have a much tougher matchup next week, as they take on the Ventura High School Cougars. This will be yet another game that Thousand Oaks will enter as the favorite, but anything can happen in the world of high school football.
