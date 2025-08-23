Sun Devils Commit Landen Miree Making Debut
Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class when it comes to bringing in some of the top prospects following an evaluation process that landed them in a great spot to begin with and many of these prospects had many different teams targeting them, even if it was on the later half of their recruitment, unlike the Arizona State Sun Devils, who was involved in many of their recruitment very early on as one of the first teams to actually recruit them.
The Sun Devils have proved time and time again that they don't care about the state that they are recruiting and they will go recruit any state in any place no matter the school record however they are always watching these commits and seeing how they do on Fridays well luckily for them they will have the chance to watch a commitment on Saturday as he is going to start his season on the weekend.
Sun Devils Commit Landen Miree Debuts on Saturday
That commit is a tight end commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils, who is one of the top targets in top commits in the class, Landen Miree. Miree begins to season today, which is Saturday, as he is set to take on the Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders on the road. The fighting Crusaders are ranked as the number one team in the state of Ohio and the 35th best team in the nation, which makes them easily the team that is expected to win this game.
However, the Arizona State Sun Devils commit and his program, the Princeton Vikings, are set to come in and look for an upset. The Vikings are no slouch as they are ranked as the 22nd best team in the state of Ohio, but unfortunately, the team that they are kicking it off against is rank significantly higher, which makes this ranking look worse than it truly is they're ranking as well, which leads to a well national ranking however, the ranking could very well go up, especially if they get a win on Saturday.
Miree is one of the best past catching tight ends in the country and on top of him being one of the best past catching tight ends in the country he has a great frame as he has a 6 foot four frame that can catch passes all over the field, which leads to him being one of the most versatile tight ends in the country with plenty of work that he can do very early on at the college level, especially if he can continue to develop his body and his physique.
