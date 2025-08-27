Exclusive: C.J. Fite Discusses Motivation, Team Chemistry, and More
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 season is now just three days away.
A large part of the 11th-ranked Sun Devils' success a season ago was the rise of numerous players into stardom.
Defensive tackle C.J. Fite is one of those players.
The junior lead the charge of the first-ranked run defense in the Big 12, and has serious designs of a player that will be playing on Sundays in the near future.
Arizona State on SI secured an exclusive interview with the star on Tuesday - the transcript of the interview with some commentary is below.
Fite Interview
Q: C.J. - I know how important your family, your faith, and your brotherhood is to you. How much have all three of those contributed to you pushing to be your best every single day?
Fite: "Oh yes, it gives me a reason to do everything. It gives me a why. Obviously, I know God gives me this ability and I'm just trying to give him glory through the whole thing. Just trying to appreciate every day because I know it's a blessing to just be here. It's a blessing to just be able to be a part of something like this. So, and obviously my family and the brothers around here just support you every day. It drives you to keep going."
Q: You played high school ball in Texas, obviously. How much did playing in such a competitive state help you progress into becoming a quality college player?
Fite: "I say at the end of the day, it's all just football, no matter who you play football is going to be football. So, it doesn't matter who I play against, as long as my technique goes, part of the game really. I mean, growing up, I was in the lower division, like 3A, so people really didn't really look too much where I was at.
So I mean, at the end of the day, I was just playing football, so it's not like, everybody's like, Oh, he plays for Texas, so he plays in Texas, so he's got to be a good player. I was still overlooked. Nobody really cared where I played at. It was just a matter of what I put on tape. So tape doesn't lie. So wherever we at - you have good tape, they're going to find you."
Q: I also wanted to ask about Coach Reynolds. He's obviously done a great job with the defensive line. How has he pushed you to improve over the offseason?
Fite: "He just pushes you. He gives he gives you things to work on throughout the summer. I think he makes you make goals for yourself. What do you what do you plan for yourself? He always says have a plan - whether that's rushing, whether it's going to the offseason, just find something you're looking forward to, to build on, grow on, and try to continue to grow each day."
Q: Do you have any personal goals this season? Any team goals such as repeating as big 12 champs, just for you personally?
Fite: "At this point, just taking it day by day, just trying to be the best teammate I can, trying to be, trying to be able to practice hard as I can each day, taking it day by day, just making the most of each day."
Q: Who have you grown closest to on the team over the last few months?
Fite: "Really, the whole d-line. I say the o-line too... We go each day. So you kind of build that bond just going through that adversity, and that trenches just kind of bond over something and d-line, obviously we're together every day. We spend a lot of time together.
We spend a lot of time outside of the facility, so you have no choice but to kind of bought this guy something else these guys I've been here like since coach Dillingham has been here, so going on three years now. So the bond's been going strong. So we're just trying to continue to build on that and let it translate on the field."
