EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Reid Talks Arizona State Sun Devils Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class as they have been able to extract multiple players from multiple different states, which is very key to their success One of the more popular states that they have been able to win prospects from is the state of Texas, which is somewhere that they recruit very heavily.
One of the players that they were able to land is Cooper Reid, who is a wide receiver from Dripping Springs High School in Dripping Springs, Texas. Reid is a wide receiver who remained the lone player in the class at the position.
Reid recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his commitment updates surrounding the commitment.
- "My commitment has been going good. I am really excited to be a Sun Devil, but I’m really locked in on my high-school season right now with my day ones," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils commitment.
The talented prospect is hopeful to communicate with the Arizona State Sun Devils consistently, as they have been doing a great job thus far.
- "The whole offensive staff has been communicating. I’ve always felt love from the ASU staff and that’s why I can’t wait to call it home here pretty quick."
The talented prospect was in attendance for one of their games this season. He detailed which players he had the chance to speak with.
- "I was just up there for the NAU game. Got to spend some time with the other commits like Jake and Zeth, which is always fun. And got to meet Mason and Landon, who are some great dudes, and I can’t wait to get up to Tempe and become teammates with all the guys.
Is there an Arizona State Sun Devils commit going anywhere, or is he locked in with the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time, considering he has been committed for quite some time and is the current and lone commitment inside the wide receiver room?
- "I’m locked in. I’ve been committed for almost a year now and I ain’t going nowhere #forksup."
Will the talented prospect be visiting any other programs, or is he locked in with the Arizona State Sun Devils, with visits only at this time?
- "I’m not visiting anywhere else I’m locked in."
