EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Magna Talks Arizona State Basketball Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land the best of the best in the recruiting classes when it comes to basketball. They are recruiting many different classes, including the 2027 recruiting class, which is a class that they are hopeful of landing many of their best prospects on board. They have offered many different prospects along the road, and they have been offering many different prospects. One of the prospects that they have offered is Johnny Magna.
Magna is one of the better teams in the nation, and continues to be one of the better prospects in the nation. He has been receiving offers from many different programs.
In a recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, Magna details his offer from Arizona State as well as more key details.
"It means a lot to receive an offer from Arizona State. It’s a great program with a strong history, and being recognized by a school at that level is truly a blessing. It motivates me to keep working hard and shows that the effort I’ve been putting in is being noticed," the basketball prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
There are many different coaches on the staff, but the talented recruit received his offer from one specific coach on the staff.
"Coach Irvin extended the offer. The message was clear: they believe in my game, they like how I play on both ends of the floor, and they see me fitting into their system and culture. They also think I have lots of potential and see my game growing as I get older."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Sun Devils?
"I definitely want to visit. Nothing is scheduled yet, but I’d love to get out there sometime soon. I want to see the campus, meet the staff in person, and get a feel for the environment."
The talented prospect is looking to stay focused on the recruiting trail and in the high school system. He detailed what is next for him, as he embarks on this next step.
"Right now, I’m staying focused on getting better every day, continuing to build relationships with coaches, and keeping all my options open. I’ll be taking some visits and making sure I find the right fit both on and off the court."
