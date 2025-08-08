EXCLUSIVE: Keyon Hemphill-Woods Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been evaluating more and more prospects every day, as every high school athlete is set to embark on their new season of high school football. One of the players that they have offered is becoming more and more of a priority for a plethora of different schools at this point in the recruiting cycle for him.
Keyon Hemphill-Woods is one of the better players in the class and has plenty of time to improve his ranking, which has already landed him inside the top 350 national prospects in the class. Hemphill-Woods holds many different offers, including the Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, and many other schools.
The Arizona State Sun Devils target picked up his offer back in July, and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. In the interview, he detailed the latest by discussing the offer, what his next step in his recruitment is, as well as if he will be taking a visit to the Arizona State Sun Devils program.
"The Arizona state offer means a lot to me. I’m truly blessed to receive it and get the opportunity to play with my old teammates, Grayson Rigdon," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the offer that he received from the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented prospect had the chance to chat with a coach face-to-face when he received his offer, due to his class being able to speak with coaches, as the date that passed for them to be able to do that was on June 15th.
"Coach Saga Tuitele is the coach who extended my offer. He FaceTimed me when I was with my family, and he told me, “Today is the day,” and it felt amazing!!!"
The talented recruit has been asked to take a visit, but will this happen? The talented prospect isn't against visiting the program; in fact, he is likely going to. It's just a matter of when.
"Yes, I do plan on visiting when I don’t have any sports activities going on."
The talented prospect has set some goals for himself in this recruiting cycle, as he is hopeful he can do what he needs to do on the field.
"Just to keep grinding and getting better each day to help my team to go to state."
