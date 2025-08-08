EXCLUSIVE: Lance Ciechanowski Details His Arizona State Offer
Lance Ciechanowski is one of the better players in the state of California, and has many different offers at this time. He is a very talented 2028 offensive tackle, who caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"It means a lot to me, honestly. Getting an offer from a program like Arizona State is a blessing. It's a reflection of all the hard work I've put in over the years. It's also a sign that coaches at the next level believe in my potential as a young offensive tackle prospect, and that's a dream come true," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils football offer.
He would then go into detail about which coach extended his offer.
"Coach Deontrae Cooper was the one who gave me the offer. He told my camp that they love my versatility and skill set as a young offensive lineman who is ahead of the game and that l'd be a great fit in their system. He emphasized how I’m on the right track to become an offensive lineman."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is he unlikely to take than visit?
"Yes, I definitely plan on visiting Arizona State. Nothing is locked in yet, but l'd love to get out there sometime this fall, maybe during one of their home games so l can really get a feel for the energy and the environment. I want to see the facilities, meet more of the staff, and get a feel for the campus vibe."
What is his focus level at right now when it comes to his recruitment?
"Right now, l'm just continuing to stay focused on my season and my development. I'm staying in contact with coaches and building relationships, but I'm not rushing anything,"
The talented prospect left off with a message that he is grateful for the coaches in his recruitment.
"Honestly, I'm truly humbled and blessed to be in this position. As a kid, I dreamt about opportunities like this, and now that it's happening, it's surreal. The recruiting process can be overwhelming at times, but it's also exciting. I'm grateful to every coach and program that sees something in me, and I'm going to keep working like I have zero offers. The grind doesn't stop."
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt being included in the watch list for this prestigious award when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!