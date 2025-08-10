EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Hulsman Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been recruiting heavily in the women's basketball scene. Molly Miller and the Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to recruiting, as they recently offered another major prospect in the women's basketball circle. They offered Kendall Hulsman, who continues to be one of the most dominant WBK players in the nation.
She recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail her offer.
"It was a great honor hearing from Arizona State. My summer AAU was very exciting - I heard from several university programs and being able to get an offer from a strong program like Arizona was incredible," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect stated which coaches she spoke with for her offer. This includes the head coach of the women's basketball program.
"I had a great conversation with assistant coach Daniel Barber and head coach Molly Miller, who extended the offer to me. We talked a bit about their program and how a player like me would fit into their plans."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have received an invitation to visit the Sun Devils. Does she have any plans to visit the program?
"I would very much like to visit Arizona State! I have never been that far west, and I love to meet coaches in person. Right now, I am working with my family to see which universities we can visit this fall. I have been so fortunate to have received offers from so many great programs, like Arizona State, and I’d like to visit as many as I can!"
The talented prospect is one of the best players in the nation and has a huge season ahead of her. She is detailing what is next for her at this time.
"Now that AAU has ended for the summer, I am focusing on improving my game and building strength in preparation for my varsity season. I’m staying in touch with many coaches during this time, but have to get ready to return to my academic studies, too. I’m excited to learn more about the schools that are recruiting me. It’s amazing to have options, but also important for me to find a place that is a good fit. That’s going to be my focus for now - talking and researching."
