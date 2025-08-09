EXCLUSIVE: Kayla Varpness Talks Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been offering the best of the best in many different sports, including Women's Basketball. One of the players to receive an offer is Kayla Varpness, who recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
In the interview she discussed many key details that fans should know.
"It’s really encouraging—especially since it came so early, before most colleges are even giving out offers. It shows me that I’m on the right track and that all of my hard work is paying off. At the same time, it reminds me to keep grinding because my goals are getting closer. Honestly, I get emotional with every offer. When I received my first one in person at Alabama A&M a few weeks earlier, I cried for several minutes. The Arizona State offer is a really big deal to me because it’s a Power 4 school. It means Coach Miller and Coach Norman believe I’m capable of playing at the highest level—and that means everything to me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.`
The offer came from someone in specific.
"The offer came from Stephanie Norman, Arizona State’s Associate Head Coach and Director of Basketball Strategy. She told me she believes in me and that if I keep working hard—and don’t just sit back and relax before graduation—I will be good for their program. She also encouraged me to be an example for my class of 2030 and to keep pushing forward."
The visit plans have already started to be made, as she knows for a fact she is planning to visit.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit! My parents and I are looking for a weekend that works for us to attend a home game. We’ll need to coordinate it around my Donelson Christian Academy varsity basketball schedule, but I’m really excited to make the trip and see another good program. This season should be a great one for our team—we’re expecting to be really strong."
She has already received multiple D1 schools and went into detail with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Sun Devils' Standing
"So far, I’ve received three NCAA Division I offers coming out of 7th grade—from Alabama A&M, Arizona State University, and Appalachian State University. It feels amazing to have coaches recognize my hard work, and they all seem like great people and leaders."
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit some specific teams sooner rather than later.
"I’ve decided to raise my goal—not just to play Division I, but to play in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman and play beyond the first round. Along with finding time to visit the schools that have offered, I also plan to visit a few others, like UT Chattanooga and the University of Memphis, which’ve invited me to campus or to see a game."
What is next for the Women's Basketball recruit?
I’m continuing to attend elite camps to keep improving and to connect with more coaches. But more than anything, I need to keep working on my game—just like Coach Norman encouraged me to do. Right now, I’m focused on finishing through contact, getting better with two-foot finishes in the paint, and working on Jalen Brunson-type moves. I’m also putting in time to extend my three-point range.
