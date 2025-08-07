EXCLUSIVE: Jai'Storm Knight Talks Arizona State Updates and More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to recruiting, as they have done a great job recruiting the offensive line. They have landed many different prospects in the 2026 class, which has helped them move on to the 2027 and the 2028 recruiting class, where they have been targeting many different players.
One of the players that they have targeted in the 2028 class thus far is Jai'Storm Knight. Knight is one of the better players in the state of Texas, and is one of the better players at the high school level. He holds offers from many different programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Arizona State Sun Devils target recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment, as well as his latest thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils football program.
"I think it’s a great program! Coach Dillingham is definitely getting it done," the talented offensive tackle stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The offensive tackle is hopeful to hear from the staff more, but what staff members is he hopeful to speak with the most?
"I’m hopeful to hear from Coach Tuitele because he is my position coach, and Coach Dillingham because he also trusts in my talents at AZ State."
The talented offensive tackle has been asked to visit many different programs, and the Arizona State target has been asked to go on a visit to Arizona State in the past. Will he be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, and if so will he be visiting soon?
"I currently don’t have any visits planned for AZ State; however, I definitely will be coming to visit soon!"
What is the latest in his recruitment when it comes to offers? He provides the latest team to extend an offer, as the team comes from the SEC.
"My latest recruiting update is Texas A&M offering me a scholarship after camp!"
He detailed what his next step in his recruitment is, as he embarks on his new season with high school.
"Well, in my recruitment, I’m extremely blessed to have what I have, all glory to God, but hopefully it doesn’t stop here and continues to keep going. Also, I hope that I get to keep meeting new coaches."
