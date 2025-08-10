EXCLUSIVE: Stephan Harrison Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job when it comes to recruiting, as they have been looking to land the best of the best regardless of class. This includes the best 2029s in the world down the road, as they recently offered a 2029 prospect. That prospect is Stephan Harrison.
Harrison is an EDGE from the 2029 class and is set to play at Sierra Canyon High School in the state of California.
"It means a lot to me, especially being so early in my high school career. I’m thankful for it, and it shows me that the work I’ve been putting in is paying off. It’s definitely motivating and makes me want to keep getting better. ASU is a big-time school, so for them to notice me this early is crazy in a good way," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
Which coach from the Arizona State Sun Devils staff offered him, and what was the message left for his coaches/family, considering he is years out from being able to hold direct conversations with the Arizona State Sun Devils staff?
"Coach Jason Mohns offered me. He said he’s heard a lot of great things about me and how I play, and that he wanted to officially give me the offer. That really meant a lot — especially since I’m just a freshman — because it shows they believe I could be part of what they’re building."
The talented prospect is someone you could see visit soon. This would be huge for the Arizona State Sun Devils staff because if they are on a visit with a program, they can speak with the coaches without a violation.
"Yeah, I want to visit for sure. I’m not sure exactly when yet, but I want to get out there soon. I want to see the campus, meet the coaches in person, and see what the program is like up close."
What is next in his recruiting at this time?
"Right now, I’m focused on getting stronger, improving my game, and having a great freshman season. I’ll keep building relationships with coaches and learning more about the schools that reach out. I’m still young, so I’m just taking it one step at a time and making sure I find the right place for me when the time comes."
