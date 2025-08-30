Top Sun Devils 2027 Target Wins First Game
There's Arizona State Sun Devils have continuously looked for many different prospects across the nation when it comes to many different classes, as the primary focus has been on the 2026 recruiting class, as they have had a bit of an underwhelming past few months when it comes to recruiting prospects to join them in the 2026 class after starting the cycle off very well.
The Sun Devils have a total of 18 commitments in the 2026 class, which isn't too far off of what they had to begin the month of June as they have had some slower months, however just because they have had some slower months doesn't mean they can't put focus into other classes as this is something that they've done a great job of thus far.
They have extended their search for prospects to the 2027 recruiting class as they are targeting a plethora of different players in the class heavily with the hopes of bringing in what could be many talented players as they hope to have a better class than they ever have in the 2026 class which would go to show the development that a guy like Kenny Dillingham brings to the table
Top Sun Devils 2027 Target Wins First Game
It has been reported by Arizona State Sun Devils on their side that multiple players could be considered for the top target name however, the top target for the 2027 Arizona State Sun Devils class is definitely Zerek Sydney, who was set to have yet another solid season of work as he plays for Desert Edge and has the chance to show his true ability once again.
He already started his season off as he started his season off with a victory, which is exactly what he had hoped.
Sidney and Desert Edge started the season off with a victory over Cactus Shadows. This was a huge win for the Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver target, as entering this game, they were ranked as the 5th best team in the state, while Cactus Shadow was ranked as the 39th best team in the state.
This was a 27-19 victory for Sidney and his squad, as they have hopes to solidify themselves as one of the better teams in the state of Arizona.
They are set to play their next game against the Cienega Bobcats on the 5th of September.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!