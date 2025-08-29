Arizona State Commit Mickey Williams Set for Intriguing Matchup
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is among the best of the best on their recruiting board.
They have landed many different players that has started to rise up on their respective recruiting rankings per position, as this is something that the Arizona State Sun Devils staff has been able to take pride in, as they have landed the top players that were near the top of their recruiting board.
They take pride in many different things, especially landing certain positions. One of the positions is the EDGE position, which is one that they have needed some help with, and they landed many underrated players at the position.
This includes one of the better players in the class. That player is Mickey Williams, who is an EDGE standout that was on their board for quite some time. He isn't the flashiest pickup on paper, but he is a pickup that could make a difference fairly quickly
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been in the market for more names at the position, but landing Williams is one of the better players they could've landed.
Williams plays high school football in the state of California and has started to emerge as one of the better players at the position in the state. He was offered by multiple teams, but the Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep high School star loved what the Arizona State program had to offer.
Mickey Williams Set for His Debut
He is set for a massive game as he is set to play against a similar team to his in many different aspects, including the name as well as the ranking. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep is set to take on Sacred Heart Prep in what is set to be a massive game on Saturday.
Williams and his team are set to be the favorites slightly in this one, as the game is set to be played at Sacred Heart Prep, which would mean Williams is on the road. Both teams are ranked close together, so this is nearly a coin flip game on paper, but the outcome is what everyone is waiting for.
Having a guy like Arizona State commit Williams is great news for Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, who will look to start their season off with a win, in what could be a massive game overall.
