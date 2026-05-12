How Arizona State Baseball Can Successfully Bounce Back

The Arizona State Sun Devils went into last weekend as one of the hottest teams in College Baseball, but that is not how it ended. The Sun Devils cooled off a bit, and it was a series they are going to learn from and get back on the right side of things quickly.

Arizona State was at home for its home series finale against its Big 12 conference rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was just one of those series where the opponent couldn't be slowed down.

Arizona State baseball players PJ Moutzouridis (10) and Landon Hairston (3) chat during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Fall Short

Coming into this series, everything was working for the Sun Devils. The pitching , the hitting, and the defense were playing great baseball. But as we know in this sport, every game is different, and every series is different as well.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU Baseball Looking To Regroup After Rough Weekend Series

You have to go into every game with the mindset that it won't be the same as the one before. In the first two games, the Cowboys came out to the desert, and the bats were rolling. There were no stops to their hits as they kept coming.

In the first game, the Sun Devils held a good lead, needing just three outs to get an opening series win, but Oklahoma State rallied to score six in the ninth and came back to steal game one. In game two, the Cowboys' bats stayed hot from the ninth inning, putting 13 runs on the board to take game two and the series. In game three, and the final regular season home game of the season, the Sun Devils wanted to get at least one game. They did just that with an 11-7 win.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against Ohio State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, this team will look to regroup and do so quickly as they enter the final week of the regular season. And they have to turn the page quickly because they have a mid-week game today, against Grand Canyon University. That is one team that would love to get a big-time win over Arizona State. They have to be ready to go and move on from what happened. The pitching will have to be better, and they have to limit the walks as well.

It will be interesting to see how the Sun Devils respond this week. They want to make a good last impression before they get into Big 12 Tournament play, which starts today, and take momentum into the final series of the season.

ASU head coach Willie Bloomquist talks with the umpires prior to a game against Oregon State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on April 21, 2023. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK