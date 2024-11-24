All Sun Devils

AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona State moves way up college football rankings

The Sun Devils are still ranked behind three-loss Alabama

Ben Sherman

Arizona State is the biggest surprise of the college football season.
Arizona State is the biggest surprise of the college football season. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After being picked to finish last in the 16-team Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils are now the 14th-best college football team in the country.

We'll see what the College Football Playoff committee says on Tuesday, but the Sun Devils jumped from No. 21 to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 poll after beating BYU 28-23 on Saturday.

Arizona State (9-2) is still ranked behind three-loss Alabama and highly overrated Indiana, but it's possible the CFP committee will move them as high as No. 10 in the next rankings. The Sun Devils have won four in a row, with back-to-back victories over ranked teams. They are peaking at the right time and Dillingham has the Sun Devils playing a physical brand of football that passes the eye test.

No. 17 Iowa State, No. 19 BYU and No. 23 Colorado are the other Big 12 teams in the rankings. Kansas State is the first team "out" of the rankings with 98 votes.

ASU, Colorado, BYU and Iowa State are all 6-2 and tied for first place in the Big 12 with one game remaining. If the Sun Devils beat rival Arizona next week they will clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll after week 13 of the 2024 college football season:

College Football AP Top 25 Poll

Nov. 24, 2024

  1. Oregon (61) 
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Texas 
  4. Penn State 
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Tennessee 
  8. Miami
  9. SMU 
  10. Indiana 
  11. Boise State 
  12. Clemson 
  13. Alabama 
  14. Arizona State 
  15. Ole Miss 
  16. South Carolina 
  17. Iowa State 
  18. Tulane 
  19. BYU 
  20. Texas A&M
  21. UNLV 
  22. Illinois 
  23. Colorado 
  24. Missouri 
  25. Army 

Dropped out: No. 25 Washington State  

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football