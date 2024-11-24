AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona State moves way up college football rankings
After being picked to finish last in the 16-team Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils are now the 14th-best college football team in the country.
We'll see what the College Football Playoff committee says on Tuesday, but the Sun Devils jumped from No. 21 to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 poll after beating BYU 28-23 on Saturday.
Arizona State (9-2) is still ranked behind three-loss Alabama and highly overrated Indiana, but it's possible the CFP committee will move them as high as No. 10 in the next rankings. The Sun Devils have won four in a row, with back-to-back victories over ranked teams. They are peaking at the right time and Dillingham has the Sun Devils playing a physical brand of football that passes the eye test.
No. 17 Iowa State, No. 19 BYU and No. 23 Colorado are the other Big 12 teams in the rankings. Kansas State is the first team "out" of the rankings with 98 votes.
ASU, Colorado, BYU and Iowa State are all 6-2 and tied for first place in the Big 12 with one game remaining. If the Sun Devils beat rival Arizona next week they will clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll after week 13 of the 2024 college football season:
College Football AP Top 25 Poll
Nov. 24, 2024
- Oregon (61)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Miami
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Iowa State
- Tulane
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Missouri
- Army
Dropped out: No. 25 Washington State
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.