AP Top 25 poll: Iowa State drops as Big 12 disrespect continues

The Big 12 has the fewest ranked teams of any Power 4 college football conference

Ben Sherman

Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones are the only Big 12 team ranked in the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.
The Big 12 is in danger of falling behind the American Athletic Conference in the college football pecking order.

In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll, the Big 12 continues to have just three ranked teams - and undefeated Iowa State (7-0) lost ground.

After a thrilling, come-from-behind 38-35 victory over UCF, the Cyclones dropped a spot to No. 10 in the rankings - the only Big 12 team in the top 10. BYU (7-0) moved up two spots to No. 11 and Kansas State (6-1) moved up one spot to No. 16.

No other Big 12 team received a vote.

Vanderbilt moved into the poll at No. 25, giving the SEC nine ranked teams. The Big Ten has five ranked teams after Michigan finally dropped out with its third loss. The ACC has four ranked teams and the American Athletic Conference has two - Army and Navy.

One week after receiving 39 votes - which would have put them at No. 28 - Arizona State did not receive any votes. The Sun Devils lost to Cincinnati 24-14 Saturday on the road with their backup quarterback.

Here's the full Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 9 of the 2024 college football season:

AP Top 25 Poll

Oct. 20, 2024

  1. Oregon (59) 
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas 
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee 
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri 
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt 

Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan.

Others receiving votes: Washington State 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

