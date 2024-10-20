AP Top 25 poll: Iowa State drops as Big 12 disrespect continues
The Big 12 is in danger of falling behind the American Athletic Conference in the college football pecking order.
In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll, the Big 12 continues to have just three ranked teams - and undefeated Iowa State (7-0) lost ground.
After a thrilling, come-from-behind 38-35 victory over UCF, the Cyclones dropped a spot to No. 10 in the rankings - the only Big 12 team in the top 10. BYU (7-0) moved up two spots to No. 11 and Kansas State (6-1) moved up one spot to No. 16.
No other Big 12 team received a vote.
Vanderbilt moved into the poll at No. 25, giving the SEC nine ranked teams. The Big Ten has five ranked teams after Michigan finally dropped out with its third loss. The ACC has four ranked teams and the American Athletic Conference has two - Army and Navy.
One week after receiving 39 votes - which would have put them at No. 28 - Arizona State did not receive any votes. The Sun Devils lost to Cincinnati 24-14 Saturday on the road with their backup quarterback.
Here's the full Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 9 of the 2024 college football season:
AP Top 25 Poll
Oct. 20, 2024
- Oregon (59)
- Georgia (2)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Missouri
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan.
Others receiving votes: Washington State 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.