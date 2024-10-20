Arizona State struggles without Sam Leavitt: 5 takeaways from Sun Devils' loss to Cincinnati
It's safe to say Arizona State missed Sam Leavitt on Saturday.
Sidelined with a rib injury, Leavitt could only watch as the Sun Devils scored just 14 points - more than 18 below their season average - in a 24-14 Big 12 road loss to Cincinnati.
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) has a week off to prepare for a road game at Oklahoma State. And to get healthy.
Here are five takeaways from Arizona State’s loss to Cincinnati.
Sun Devils Need Sam Leavitt
Arizona State was without its starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt, and it showed. While senior Jeff Sims didn’t exactly do anything wrong, he didn’t really do anything right either. The Sun Devils aren’t a pass heavy team, but there is a clear difference between the two quarterbacks under center. With Leavitt out and Sims having a limited passing ability, Arizona State was forced into playing around their obstacles.
Leavitt hasn’t separated himself as one of the country’s premier passers, but at least with him in, you have to respect every aspect of the game. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham did an excellent job hiding Sims throughout the game in his starter’s absence.
The backup QB showed off his legs as expected, adding 53 yards to the rushing total on 14 carries, but was clearly held back as a passer, only looking to redshirt sophomore receiver Jordan Tyson (six catches, 108 receiving yards) downfield and finding senior go-to running back Cam Skattebo for quick dump-off passes (four catches, 33 receiving yards).
Tyson and Skattebo claimed the bulk of Sims’ 155 passing yards. He completed 12-of-23 passes (52.2%); the last two receptions were made by redshirt senior wide receiver Troy Omeire and redshirt junior tight end Chamon Metayer — a Cincinnati transfer — in the second half. Sims' ability to connect with only four targets is a significant difference from Leavitt, who has been able to find approximately seven different receivers per game.
More For Skattebo, Less For Sims
Sims’ restricted passing ability was masked by his ability to run the ball, but did it come at the expense of one of the best running backs in the country? The backup QB had only three less carries than one of the top-five ball carriers in the nation, holding Skattebo to just 75 yards on only 17 carries.
At this point, Skattebo should never be under 20 carries per game, especially with a backup quarterback in. It was his second-lowest number of touches out of the backfield this season. The only other time Skattebo totaled less than 20 carries was in ASU’s shellacking of Wyoming to open the season where he just wasn’t needed.
Aside from an uncharacteristic fumble in the first quarter that seemed to shift the game to Cincinnati’s favor, Skattebo was exactly who we know him to be, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and punching in two scores.
In a matchup where your backup is starting for the first time and his weaknesses are evident, why take away from one of the best assets in the nation?
ASU's Kicking Game Is 'Atrocious'
Both teams' kickers missed field goals, but it is becoming even more pertinent that Arizona State addresses the issue as it is becoming a consistent problem. Redshirt sophomore Ian Hershey botched two ASU field goals in the fourth quarter, the first potentially having game-changing implications.
With 6:01 to play, Hershey missed a 48-yard attempt that would have put the Sun Devils within a touchdown. The Bearcats punted on the ensuing drive, putting the ball back in Arizona State’s hands. If Hershey capitalizes on that moment, ASU is playing for a chance to tie the game. And that last drive, which ended in a missed Hershey field goal, is played with a different mindset and strategy to attempt to send the game into overtime, or even go for the win.
Dillingham addressed the situation after the game and said he plans to hold an open tryout for kickers next week.
"Our kicking game's atrocious," Dillingham said in his postgame press conference. "If you can kick and you're at Arizona State, email me. We're going to have kicking tryouts on Monday. So, bring it on. Kicking tryouts Monday, let's go.
Evan Pryor Is A Problem
Arizona State and the rest of the Big 12 is lucky that Cincinnati isn’t utilizing its Ohio State transfer, redshirt junior Evan Pryor, more. Averaging less than five carries per game on the year, Pryor had his third outing of the season with four or less carries with more than 60 yards and a score.
It’s tough to find use for another equally talented back when the Bearcats already have senior RB Corey Kiner, who finished the game with 22 carries and 102 yards. But if they can find a way to utilize Pryor more, everyone better watch out.
Keith Abney II Could Anchor Elite Secondary
Cincinnati redshirt sophomore QB Brendan Sorsby found a better rhythm in the second half of the contest, finishing the day with 206 passing yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%), but not without sophomore defensive back Keith Abney II making his presence felt.
Abney snatched down an early interception, making it back-to-back weeks the sophomore forced a turnover. He piled in five total tackles and a pass deflection on a deep ball as well.
Despite the efficient passing performance by Sorsby, Abney and the Sun Devils defense kept Cincinnati out of the end zone in the air. With a roster full of potential promising pass defenders and Dillingham’s ability to find gems in the transfer portal, ASU’s secondary is a unit everyone should keep a close eye on.