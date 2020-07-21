Arizona State football received a jolt in their recruiting last week with the commitments of four-star athletes Tommi Hill Jr. and Junior Alexander.

Now, 13 players are set to become Sun Devils for 2021 as of Tuesday, July 21. There is still work to be done.

ASU football recruiting has momentum. Eight four-star prospects (247Sports) will be starting their Sun Devil careers in the fall. ASU had four four-star freshmen last year.

Plus, ASU has landed on the top school choices of multiple five-star prospects.

For now, eight future Sun Devils play on offense.

Let's take a closer look at them. Order is based on 247Sports’ rating.

WR Tommi Hill Jr.

Whether Hill plays on offense or defense or both is something that ASU has plenty of time to figure out. Hill’s coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, Cameron Duke, has confidence that Hill could thrive in both situations.

Hill is nearly six-foot-two and weighs almost 200 pounds, according to Duke. He has a long wingspan and legs. His speed has improved due to running track and his arms allow him to make difficult catches.

Sports Illustrated All-American evaluated his skills:

“Natural ability to track ball downfield. Comfortable making difficult in-crowd. Wastes no time or motion running after the catch. Good vision with ball in hand, especially in screen game. Physicality comes and goes.”

SI projects Hill as a potential number one target or a very good second option on a Power-Five offense.

ASU, though, had a receiver boom heading into the 2020 season. Four highly regarded wide-out recruits are Sun Devils this year (Chad Johnson Jr., LV Bunkley-Shelton, Johnny Wilson, Elijhah Badger). Playing with a Davey O’Brien Watchlist quarterback, Jayden Daniels (LINK), must be a major draw.

Hill has the physical tools to be a top receiver at ASU, but he’ll be in a stiff competition early on.

WR Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander

Speaking of tough competition at receiver in a couple of years.



Alexander is a near 6-foot-4 target who hauled in 24 touchdown catches in 12 games as a junior at Kennedy Catholic High School (Washington) last year.

His former teammate Justin Baker said that he is looking a lot stronger this offseason and fellow KCHS receiver Reed Shumpert told SI that Alexander’s speed has improved the most over the past couple of years.

Those are keys to Alexander’s development as his receiving skills are advanced.

From SI’s evaluation:

“He’s a pure and natural receiver of the football with good body control, savvy and hands.”

KCHS coach Sheldon Cross added: “He probably has the best ball skills in the United States.

“In talking to the Arizona State coaches about what they love, they love that he catches everything.”

QB Finn Collins

Collins is a three-star, pro-style quarterback recruit.

At 6-foot-3, he has ideal height and the arm strength to make deep throws look effortless.

SI was very optimistic with its evaluation (LINK).

“Plus arm strength, plus accuracy, and he’s probably going to get you a few second chances per game with his feet. There is a high ceiling on this young man’s final form and he will no doubt be a power 5 starter at some point.”

As a junior at San Joaquin Memorial High School, Collins completed 62.3% of his throws. He tossed 39 touchdowns with just six interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Daniels should have quarterback locked up for the next couple of years at least, but Collins could be a candidate to take over once Daniels moves on. It could take some patience, though.

Collins was set to play for Bishop Alemeny in Mission Hills, CA, this season, but the state has pushed high school football to spring due to rising coronavirus cases.

TE Kamron Beachum

Beachum may be a much-needed weapon in a couple of years. ASU only has one freshman tight end for 2020.

The incoming senior at Oceanside High School in California had a productive 2019 season with 34 catches and three touchdowns in 14 games.

At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he has the frame to be a unique target for ASU. If he bulks up, he can be a promising do-it-all tight end.

SI concluded in its evaluation that he can make catches in traffic, over his shoulder, has a good catch radius and is a promising blocker in space.

Like Collins, though, his senior season will be in spring if he goes through with it.

TE Garrett Gillette

Another tall tight end is heading to Tempe.

Gillette, from Mukwonago High School is Wisconsin, is measured at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds. But, he recently told SI AllSunDevils that he has gained 20 pounds of muscle this offseason.

That leads to SI’s bottom line (LINK).

“Gillette is a tight end who could develop into a multi-year starter at the next level. He is a natural strider and has the frame to develop quickly in a college weight room. He has to improve his route tree, but he is an effective inline tight end. As he develops his frame, he should see an increase in production. He is effective in the seam and creates mismatches for opposing defenses.”

It appears that Gillette is making strides to fit the mold of a college tight end. But there is some polishing left to do.

OT Charles Armstrong

At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Armstrong has the size and strength to line up on a Pac-12 line.

At Manatee High School (Florida), Armstrong played both right and left tackle, according to SI, which could give ASU flexibility on where to use him.

With experience on the line and athleticism for his size, SI evaluators have high expectations.

“Armstrong has the physical tools to play multiple roles along the offensive line but has the right combination of length, athleticism and grit to play on the edge at tackle. He is a pest as a run blocker with snap quickness, leverage and pop. Like most prep line prospects, the pass protection technique has room to improve along with overall mass and strength. Guard floor with tackle ceiling down the line with multi-year starter potential in the Power Five.”

RB Martin Lucas

Like Hill, whether Lucas takes hand-offs or tackles the players who do is unclear, as he can also play linebacker. For the sake of this list, let’s say he’s at halfback.

He does, however, look a lot like a linebacker. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Lucas is a powerful player. According to his Hudl, he can squat 500 pounds and deadlift 605.

On film, he can be seen bouncing off or running over tacklers as he is difficult to get on the ground. But, he isn't just a run-up-the-gut player either. He has patience and the vision to spot holes, which open up lanes for him that he may not create for himself without blazing speed, according to SI.

ASU has revamped its backfield after the departure of stalwart Eno Benjamin this offseason. Four-star backs DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata will be freshmen this year. But, Lucas’ strength and versatility could give ASU a punishing goalline back, as well as a linebacker.

OT Isaiah World

The first word on World’s Si profile under frame is “towering.”

World, from Lincoln High School is San Diego, CA, is 6-foot-8, 270 pounds.

As more of a defensive lineman in high school (on Hudl he classifies himself as a tackle and defensive end), World shows quickness for his size on highlights.

Despite limited offensive line tape, World does some things on defense that can translate.

From SI’s evaluation (LINK):

“Pad level and power create pocket-collapsing potential just as it would intrigue offensive coaches from a run blocking standpoint. Minimal pass protection reps on tape, but athletic tools to execute solid kick slide with length and extension exist.”