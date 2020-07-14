SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Isaiah World Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Isaiah World
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 270 pounds
School: San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln
Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: Towering height and immense length. Carries current weight well with room to add muscle mass throughout, particularly upper half. 

Athleticism: Two-way line prospect with more defensive experience through 2019. Quicker than fast with the ability to play down the line or push vertically. Puts pressure on a blocker with great anticipation and low plane on defense. 

Instincts: Fires off the football with great leverage and leg drive regardless of alignment. Can redirect following play diagnosis with minimal wasted movement. Has an above-average awareness. 

Polish: Surprising lean and leverage consistency from a prospect with his frame. Pad level and power create pocket-collapsing potential just as it would intrigue offensive coaches from a run blocking standpoint. Minimal pass protection reps on tape, but athletic tools to execute solid kick slide with length and extension exist. 

Bottom Line: World has a massive frame that can play out on either side of the ball with upside. He’s more of a defensive lineman in high school but his strongest traits, effort, leverage and length, may work better as an offensive tackle. He’d be a project on offense but a patient Power Five coaching staff could stand to be rewarded by the time his offensive technique aligns his potential.

