SI All-American Candidate Charles Armstrong Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Charles Armstrong
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee
Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: Tall with a broad build and great length. Evenly distributed weight with some muscle development in arms and lower half. Room to add considerable mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with basketball experience. Didn’t begin playing along the offensive line until high school, so above average footwork and quickness are noticeable. Easy kick slide in pass protection with redirection skills as needed. Can mirror defender and execute in space. 

Instincts: Active trench talent who flashes great sustained blocking ability in run scenarios. Quick engagement skill with a wide base off the line of scrimmage. High motor, energy player who plays through the whistle with finishing power. 

Polish: Varsity experience on the left and right side at tackle with success in each alignment. Active pass protector with athleticism to pull or play at the second level. Eager mentality could lead to over-setting at times. Could stand to enhance extension and hand placement in run and pass game. 

Bottom Line: Armstrong has the physical tools to play multiple roles along the offensive line but has the right combination of length, athleticism and grit to play on the edge at tackle. He is a pest as a run blocker with snap quickness, leverage and pop. Like most prep line prospects, the pass protection technique has room to improve along with overall mass and strength. Guard floor with tackle ceiling down the line with multi-year starter potential in the Power Five.

