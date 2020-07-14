SI All-American Candidate Kamron Beachem Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Kamron Beachem

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds

School: Oceanside (Calif.)

Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: Tall and relatively long with broad shoulders and evenly-distributed mass. Room to fill out throughout.

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with varsity basketball experience. Average speed relative to size with great extension and body control. Able to make contested catches as prep wide receiver with great positioning and hands. Can decelerate despite his high center of gravity.

Instincts: Tracks flight of the football well and can finish over the shoulder, back shoulder and along the sidelines. Special awareness combines with frame for large margin for error from the passer’s perspective. Limited explosiveness at this stage despite power before and after the catch.

Polish: Raw off the line of scrimmage with limited release packages. Isn’t asked to run complex routes on Friday nights, mostly verticals, in-breaking intermediate cuts and zone positioning patterns. Shows real promise as a blocker in space.

Bottom Line: Beachem has the frame and game to develop into a jumbo wide receiver/tight end hybrid designed to create mismatches in the modern game. He offers a wide catch radius, some toughness in contested situations and clear added value in the red zone. If he adds considerable weight, there is a tight end ceiling with diverse alignments, but it’s going to take some time.