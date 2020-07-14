SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kamron Beachem Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Kamron Beachem
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
School: Oceanside (Calif.)  
Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: Tall and relatively long with broad shoulders and evenly-distributed mass. Room to fill out throughout. 

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with varsity basketball experience. Average speed relative to size with great extension and body control. Able to make contested catches as prep wide receiver with great positioning and hands. Can decelerate despite his high center of gravity. 

Instincts: Tracks flight of the football well and can finish over the shoulder, back shoulder and along the sidelines. Special awareness combines with frame for large margin for error from the passer’s perspective. Limited explosiveness at this stage despite power before and after the catch. 

Polish: Raw off the line of scrimmage with limited release packages. Isn’t asked to run complex routes on Friday nights, mostly verticals, in-breaking intermediate cuts and zone positioning patterns. Shows real promise as a blocker in space. 

Bottom Line: Beachem has the frame and game to develop into a jumbo wide receiver/tight end hybrid designed to create mismatches in the modern game. He offers a wide catch radius, some toughness in contested situations and clear added value in the red zone. If he adds considerable weight, there is a tight end ceiling with diverse alignments, but it’s going to take some time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American