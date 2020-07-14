SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Garrett Gillette Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Garrett Gillette                                                                                                  Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds                                                                                          Position: Tight End                                                                                                            School: Mukwonago (Wis.)                                                                                              Committed to: Arizona State                                                                                        Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long, average build. His frame has plenty of room to add quality weight to the upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: Uses his frame to his advantage extremely well. He is most effective as an inline tight end, but he flexes wide to create mismatches at the high school level. Runs well relative to the size and displays above-average quickness and change of direction ability. 

Instincts: He is an effective route run from an inline standpoint. He adjusts to the defender and is effective with catching the ball. When blocking, he sets up his blocks well and is surprisingly physical at the point of attack. 

Polish: High ceiling tight end, who can add more weight and improve route tree concepts to become more successful over time. If he continues to take pride in blocking he will see the field early at the college level as a potentially balanced tight end. 

Bottom Line: Gillette is a tight end who could develop into a multi-year starter at the next level. He is a natural strider and has the frame to develop quickly in a college weight room. He has to improve his route tree, but he is an effective inline tight end. As he develops his frame, he should see an increase in production. He is effective in the seam and creates mismatches for opposing defenses.

