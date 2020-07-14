SI All-American Candidate Finn Collins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: QB Finn Collins 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
Committed to: Arizona State 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Long and lean with plenty of room all round for additional muscle mass. 

Athleticism: Decently mobile, but he makes his bacon in the pocket. Good mobility in the pocket and he has shown escapability when threatened with a sack. Think he’d do well in an offense that liked to move the pocket around. 

Instincts: Natural thrower with a great looking throwing motion. Great touch on the deep throws and clearly recognizes coverages. Defense coordinators threw a ton of different looks at him, yet he still managed to find plenty of success. 

Polish: He’s great at making you pay for blitzing. He can also sit back and go through his progressions and deliver a perfect pass all over the field. Very good at leading his receivers to space. Looks extremely in-synch with his receiving group. 

Bottom Line: Collins has some good things going for him. Plus arm strength, plus accuracy, and he’s probably going to get you a few second chances per game with his feet. There is a high ceiling on this young man’s final form and he will no doubt be a power 5 starter at some point.

