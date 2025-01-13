Arizona State adds big-time defensive player from former Pac-12 rival
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham never truly got to make his mark with class of 2023 in-state recruits.
After accepting the Sun Devils' head coaching job in November 2022, most of the Arizona high school football talent had already committed.
Thanks to the college football transfer portal, Dillingham has another opportunity to bring some of that talent back home. And he just landed another big-time 2023 recruit.
Former Oregon redshirt freshman defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner has officially committed to Arizona State. He is the second defensive signing and first defensive lineman to transfer to ASU during the winter transfer portal window.
Gardner was one of three Arizona State transfer portal commitments over the weekend, joining former Texas State senior offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo and former Nebraska redshirt freshman Xander Ruggerroli as new Sun Devils. ASU has added nine transfers during the winter window.
Gardner signed to Oregon as a three-star recruit out of Arizona's Liberty High School (Peoria) in 2023. As a senior, Gardner was a dominating force on Liberty's defensive line, aiding the Lions to an 11-1 season that ended in a one-point loss to nationally recognized Saguaro High School (Scottsdale) in the semifinals of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 2022 Open Division semifinals.
Gardner appeared in three games for the Ducks in 2023, recording just one tackle. He didn't play any snaps for Oregon in 2024 due to an undisclosed injury.
The redshirt freshman is joining a Sun Devils defensive line room that lost six individuals to the transfer portal this winter.
Former ASU redshirt freshman defensive lineman Landen Thomas signed with UNLV the same day Gardner committed to Arizona State. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Harold Brooks II, redshirt sophomore defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp and Tristian Monday, and redshirt freshmen Myles Amey and Kyran Bourda, all entered the portal before the new year.