Arizona State Bowl Analysis: Where Experts Are Placing ASU in Bowl Season, Big 12 Postseason Picture

"I'm gonna be honest, that's zero thought in my mind right now."

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham may not be focused on Sun Devil football's recently earned bowl bid, but Arizona State will, in fact, be playing in bowl season.

A sixth win via a 26-13 victory over UCF has earned Dillingham and Co. their third bowl bid in four seasons, making it a third straight season in postseason play.

With just two regular-season games remaining, where do the Sun Devils line up in bowl projections? Here is what the media outlets are saying about ASU's bowl projection:

Sports Illustrated: Poinsettia Bowl vs. Oregon State

Anyone up for some ole PAC-12 action?

In the revamped Poinsettia Bowl, which pits new PAC-12 teams against old legacy PAC-12 programs, the Sun Devils could find their way to San Diego, California, via the Dec. 23 bowl bid.

While Oregon State is a part of the new PAC-12, it will be a meeting of old friends on the Golden Coast.

ASU and OSU have played 47 times, dating back to all the way to 1961. Their most recent matchup was in 2022, the final season of the old PAC-12.

If these two do meet in San Diego, it will be a nice visit to the past, while looking at college football's future: OSU WR Jesse Legree and ASU QB Jake Fette.

CBS Sports: Poinsettia Bowl vs. Fresno State

According to CBS Sports, ASU will also be headed to San Diego, but with a different foe.

Arizona State and Fresno State have an interesting past. After ASU won the first three matchups in 1931, 1933 and 1941, back when Arizona State was still known as the Bulldogs, the two wouldn't meet again until almost 80 years later.

It would be 2018, fittingly enough, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State won that matchup, 31-20, to earn their first win against the Sun Devils.

Five years later, Fresno State would make its first trip to Tempe since 2023. With now-ASU QB Mikey Keene leading the charge for Fresno, the Bulldogs upset first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and ASU at home, 29-0.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If these teams do meet again, it will be a chance for a lot of revenge for ASU. Avenging their prior bowl loss in 2018, along with a loss at home in Dillingham's inaugural season.

Other Predictions

ESPN: Poinsettia Bowl vs. San Diego State

New York Times: Poinsettia Bowl vs. Oregon State

College Football News: Poinsettia Bowl vs. New Mexico

Big 12 Bowl Bound Teams

Arizona State

Arizona

Texas Tech

Houston

BYU

Utah

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Arizona State will prepare for contests with two postseason-eligible teams, set to take on Oklahoma State and Arizona to close the regular season.