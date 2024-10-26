Arizona State coach on sideline at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game
One of the many advantages of a bye week is the opportunity to watch high school football recruits in person on Friday night.
The Arizona State football coaching staff did just that, spreading out across the West Coast to catch as many games as possible.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was recruiting in Arizona and New Mexico, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward and tight ends coach Jason Mohns were in Southern California at a Trinity League game between Orange Lutheran and Servite.
Two class of 2025 Arizona State commits play for Orange Lutheran: tight end A.J. la and safety Benjamin Alefaio.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was also in Southern California checking out the showdown between the top two high school football teams in the country - No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco. The game featured 58 players with Division I offers.
It wasn't much of a game as Mater Dei rolled to a 59-14 victory. But there was a ton of talent for Arroyo to evaluate, including 2026 Monarchs wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The Sun Devils are one of 30 schools who have offered the dynamic 6-foot-2 playmaker.
Dixon-Wyatt flashed his speed on a 35-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter where he blew past the defensive back and was open by five yards.
The Sun Devils have also offered three class of 2026 St. John Bosco players: wide receivers Daniel Odom, Madden Williams and Christian Davis.
Odom (6-1, 180) caught a touchdown pass late in the game, but also fumbled and had a ball go right through his hands that led to an interception. Here's his 8-yard TD catch: